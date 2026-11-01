December’s readings carry the Church from longing to arrival: comfort proclaimed in the wilderness, joy born of God’s liberating work, a surprising promise met with faithful acceptance, salvation breaking in through a vulnerable child, and praise offered by those who have waited long enough to recognise it.



Dec 6 - Second Sunday of Advent

Isaiah 40:1–11; Psalm 85:1–2, 8–13; 2 Peter 3:8–15a; Mark 1:1–8



Comfort, preparation and patient hope shape the Second Sunday of Advent. Together, the readings trace a movement from promise, through wilderness, to fulfilment.

Isaiah presents the wilderness as the place where God’s people are prepared to see the Creator’s glory. There, the difficult road to intimacy with God becomes a highway.

Mark’s Gospel introduces John the Baptist as the fulfilment of Isaiah’s promise. In the wilderness, John calls the community to repentance and baptism, while the psalmist prays for restoration, peace and righteousness.

John the Baptist then points to Jesus as the revelation of God, our Good Shepherd, who feeds, gathers, embraces and leads those who are floundering in the wilderness.

Finally, 2 Peter calls believers to wait with holy patience for the new creation, where righteousness—not corruption—is at home.



Dec 13 - Third Sunday of Advent

Isaiah 61:1–4, 8–11; Psalm 126 or Luke 1:46b–55; 1 Thessalonians 5:16–24; John 1:6–8, 19–28



Joy arises from God’s liberating work. Isaiah proclaims good news to the oppressed and promises restoration for what has been ruined. His vision reveals joy as a deep connection with God, an experience of divine love, and a source of hope amid life’s challenges.

Psalm 126 and the Magnificat deepen this theme by celebrating reversal, mercy, and the renewed hope God offers to the poor and oppressed people of Israel. Alongside the witness of John the Baptist, the Magnificat connects the coming of Jesus with God’s new work of liberation for people of every nation.

For followers of Christ, joy is found not merely in material gifts or festive celebrations, but in the enduring well-being and deep peace that come from knowing Christ. Paul therefore calls the church in Thessalonica to rejoice, pray, and give thanks in every circumstance.



Dec 20 - Fourth Sunday of Advent

2 Samuel 7:1–11, 16; Luke 1:47–55 or Psalm 89:1–4, 19–26; Romans 16:25–27; Luke 1:26–38



Promise, divine initiative, and faithful acceptance prepare the Church for Christmas. Have you ever been surprised by God? God surprises David with the promise of an enduring house and a son who will reign over his kingdom forever. Psalm 89 celebrates and reaffirms this covenant promise.

Luke tells of Mary’s surprise when the angel Gabriel appears and announces that she, God’s favoured one, will give birth to the son promised to David and name him Jesus. In faithful acceptance, Mary welcomes God’s promise. Paul describes God’s surprising action in Jesus as a mystery now revealed.

God still breaks into our lives in unexpected ways. When life takes a surprising turn, especially in the lead up to Christmas, might God be inviting us—like Mary—to trust God’s covenant promises?



Dec 24 - Christmas Eve

Isaiah 9:2–7; Psalm 96; Titus 2:11–14; Luke 2:1–14 [15–20]

The Christmas Eve readings announce salvation as light breaking into darkness and joy arriving in humble form. Isaiah proclaims a child whose just and peaceful reign will end oppression. Psalm 96 summonses all creation to sing a new song: heaven rejoices, earth is glad, the sea resounds, and fields and forests exult because the Lord comes with righteousness and truth.

Luke sets Jesus’ birth within Roman imperial history, yet divine glory is revealed first not to rulers but to working shepherds. The angels’ good news directs us from earthly power to God’s saving presence in a vulnerable child.

Titus names Christ’s birth as saving grace that forms a holy people and calls us to reject impiety and worldly desires.

Amid the excessive gift-giving and partying that can mark Australian Christmas celebrations, these readings invite us to receive Christ humbly, share salvation’s joy, and join creation in joyful praise and thanksgiving.



Dec 25- Christmas Day

Isaiah 62:6–12; Psalm 97; Titus 3:4–7; Luke 2:[1–14] 15–20. Or Isaiah 52:7–10; Psalm 98; Hebrews 1:1–4 [5–12]; John 1:1–14



Christmas Day declares that God has come close. John tells us that the eternal Word, source of life and light, became flesh and lived among us. Hebrews proclaims this same Jesus as the radiance of God’s glory, the one who sustains creation and speaks God’s final word of love.



The child in the manger is therefore no sentimental decoration: he is God entering human vulnerability, sharing our joys, wounds, fears, and hopes.

For those who feel lonely, overlooked, or burdened today, John’s gospel announces that darkness cannot overcome God’s light. For those celebrating Christmas, it calls for our deepest gratitude and generous Christian welcome. Psalms 97 and 98 provide us with poetry in which to shape our praise and adoration.

Having received grace upon grace, we are invited to make Christ visible by listening patiently, forgiving freely, serving humbly, and carrying his light to neighbours who need hope today.



Dec 27 - First Sunday after Christmas Day

Isaiah 61:10–62:3; Psalm 148; Galatians 4:4–7; Luke 2:22–40



The First Sunday after Christmas celebrates salvation, praise, adoption, and patient recognition. The readings offer glimpses of God’s saving work and of the overflowing joy and praise it inspires.

The prophet Isaiah exhorts the people of Jerusalem to rejoice because God has freed them from captivity in Babylon and returned them to Jerusalem just as God had freed the Hebrew people from slavery centuries before. Psalm 148 is a glorious hymn of cosmic praise, inviting heavenly beings and earthly creatures alike to praise their Creator.

In Galatians, Paul declares that through Christ—born of a woman—we are adopted as God’s children. In Luke’s Gospel, the elderly Simeon and Anna humbly recognise the infant Jesus as the one through whom Gods promises will be fulfilled.

God has heard the people’s cry, and God’s salvation is finally revealed. What then is our song of praise and thanksgiving?

To read a reflection like this for a bible passage each day of the week, subscribe to With Love to the World. This resource is produced for use by lay people, preachers, ministers, and study groups. Currently the subscription costs $32 per year. You can find more details on the Facebook page or the website.