“Check it out, I was just asking ChatGPT to put together some discussion questions about this film for my students. They’re really good!”

“Check out these clips of Jesus’ disciples vlogging their life. They’re fantastic, we should be using this sort of thing to engage with young people!”

“I know I shouldn’t get AI to do this graphic for me, but it’s so much easier. Besides, my congregation wouldn’t be able to tell the difference, right?”

“It is so much easier for me to find the scripture verses I need for my sermons now that I can ask ChatGPT or Siri to do it for me.”

These are all statements that I have heard from the mouths of religious practitioners over the last three or so years. There is an attitude towards generative AI amongst many of our lay and ordained leaders that is becoming more ingrained. If this doesn’t concern you, it should.

There are many reasons to be at the very least suspicious of generative AI and its ever-increasing encroachment into every element of hypermodern life, but the cultural implications amongst the life of the church are frightening. It is a conversation that needs to be had in our churches, lest we fall behind and no longer have control of our own culture. All of the pressing environmental, ethical, artistic and security issues aside, there is a cultural division occurring that needs to be addressed.

Like many issues facing the church, the issue of using generative AI has unfortunately been accelerated by a generational divide. We all know this to be true anecdotally, given both how besotted older generations seem to be with AI-generated material and the corresponding inability to identify it. There is a very real sense of resentment growing amongst the younger population of our church regarding this issue. It isn’t simply a disapproval of the occasional use of generative AI, but more significantly it is a rejection of wilful negligence and an uncritical acceptance of it.

When we talk about our engagement in the faith development of young people the term “authenticity” invariably is evoked. “You people can smell bullshit a mile away.” There is a fundamental cognitive dissonance inherent in the idea that AI-generated content will be of any value in faith development and discipleship, because it embodies the antithesis of authenticity. It is, by its very nature, an inauthentic synthesis of stolen materials. As such, to present this content as something of substance or theological value is more than simply to insult the intelligence of one’s congregation or community; it is a breach of trust and an abuse of power.

How can we expect our younger members to take the Gospel seriously, when we can’t even be bothered to do so ourselves? Moreover, how do we expect anybody looking in from the outside to take anything we say seriously if we don’t have the moral constitution to be truthful and authentic with our own members?

Faith and discipleship has to be a living and breathing thing that grows with, around, and ahead of us as we navigate our lives. It is not something that can be constructed by an assembly of previously generated ideas into a clean, sanitised and soulless facsimile. It must be borne of the mud, tears, hopes, traditions, joy, pain and mystery split open violently by the blood of Christ.

There is nothing clever about using gen-AI to generate materials for churches. It is only a solution for efficiency in so much as it removes the human interaction necessary for churches to be churches. We will not become better stewards of the Gospel or mirrors to Christ by willingly handing over the agency and calling we hold to the Tower of Babel. We certainly will not contribute to any meaningful change in culture or focus around emerging generations if we aren’t even willing to do the work ourselves.

We all know this deep down. I am convinced that even the most uncritical user of gen-AI has an awareness of the dishonesty and theological contradiction at the heart of the machine. I am also convinced that we all know that we know, and yet we don’t confront it. This needs to transition from a theoretical or intellectual discussion into one of action, conviction and accountability.

There is lots of work set up to be done at a governance level, but this conversation also needs to be had on the ground. Congregations, small groups, ministry teams, church councils. We have already missed the boat in a lot of ways, but it is never too late to grab this issue and take ownership of our response.

The world of large language models will only continue to spin faster and faster, and it is incumbent upon us to make sure our house is secure.