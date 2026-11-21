In the five minutes it takes to read this article, people in NSW will lose around $90,000 on poker machines.

That figure is not a guess. According to Wesley Mission’s analysis of NSW Liquor and Gaming data, residents lost a record $4.75 billion on pokies in the first six months of 2026, about $26 million a day, or roughly $1.08 million every hour. Last year’s total, nearly $9.3 billion, was itself a record. This year the state is on track for around $10 billion.

This week, gaming machine earnings at Sydney’s suburban pubs were made public, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, putting the local pub on the corner into the same story as the statewide totals. The numbers keep climbing even as the number of venues falls. In the June quarter, hotel poker machine losses rose 6.1 per cent on the same quarter last year, and the average pub machine took more than twice as much as the average club machine.

The money does not come evenly from across the state. The NSW Audit Office has found that gaming machines and losses are disproportionately concentrated in lower socio-economic areas of Greater Sydney. Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Cumberland recorded the highest losses in metropolitan Sydney this year, with the Central Coast, Wollongong and Newcastle among the hardest-hit regions. In other words, the suburbs that can least afford it are paying the most, at a time when households across the state are already stretched by rent, mortgages and grocery bills.

Nelson Nghe knows that cost from the inside. An artist and activist, and the son of Cambodian and Vietnamese refugees, he grew up watching his father lose the family’s income to poker machines. Speaking out in October, he said local pubs and clubs were exploiting disadvantaged, mostly migrant communities in western Sydney. “House always wins and the home always loses,” he said.

Behind every quarterly figure are people the statistics cannot show: the rent that goes unpaid, the relationship under strain, the person still sitting at a machine at three in the morning, chasing what they have already lost.

Some of that money does come back. Clubs and pubs employ local people and fund sporting teams and community programs, and poker machine taxes are a significant source of revenue for the state budget. That reliance is exactly what makes reform so difficult, and why advocates say governments are stuck.

Wesley Mission, part of the Uniting Church and one of the loudest voices in the debate, leads a coalition called Put Pokies in Their Place. Under current NSW rules, machines are already switched off between 4am and 10am, but the campaign wants them shut from midnight, arguing that most harm happens in the earlier hours. Wesley Mission’s own survey found 83 per cent of people support a midnight to 10am shutdown. Its CEO, Rev. Stu Cameron, has a blunt summary of the state of play, describing the only certainties in NSW right now as “death, taxes and spiralling poker machine losses”.

Rev. Cameron was recently awarded the 2026 NCOSS Leadership Award for reframing gambling harm as a public health crisis and mobilising others to act, including through the Put Pokies in Their Place campaign.

There has been movement. In August the NSW Government announced a gaming reform package that includes a statewide exclusion register, backed by facial recognition at the entrance to gaming rooms from 2028, and an end to VIP programs linked to gaming. Wesley Mission welcomed the step but argues it falls short, because account-based gambling remains voluntary and action on late-night pokies harm has been delayed.

Across the border, the ACT has gone further. In September it announced mandatory account-based cashless gaming and a ban on EFTPOS cash withdrawals at gaming venues. The ACT’s Minister for Gaming Reform, Dr Marisa Paterson, was clear about the intent: “This is not prohibition.” People in the ACT will still be able to play the pokies; the aim is to make it harder for them to lose more than they can afford.

Public patience in NSW appears to be wearing thin. A Wesley Mission-commissioned poll found that trust in the NSW Government to stand up to the gambling industry fell from 35 per cent in May 2025 to 16 per cent in September 2026.

Change is also happening one venue at a time. Earlier this year, The Lord Gladstone in Chippendale removed its poker machines altogether, with plans to put on more free live music instead. It joined a growing list of Sydney pubs that have decided they can be a good local without the gaming room.

None of this makes the numbers less confronting. But it does suggest that the million dollars an hour is not inevitable. It is the result of choices made by governments, by venues, and by communities, and choices can be made differently.

If gambling is causing harm for you or someone you know, support is available: National Gambling Helpline 1800 858 858; Lifeline 13 11 14.