Review: Wolverine



In December 2007, Naughty Dog released Uncharted: Drake's Fortune for the PlayStation 3. While Uncharted did not feel like a catalyst for anything at the time, many Sony-published PlayStation exclusives since have been molded in its image - a style of cinematic single-player game that transitions between cutscenes and action seamlessly, sending characters on impossible journeys that, at their best, fit personal, emotional stories within adventures of epic scale. This design philosophy reached its zenith with 2020's The Last of Us Part II, but there have been many other good games released within this framework.



Not long after Uncharted released, Marvel kicked off their cinematic connected universe with 2008's Iron Man. Even then there was already a sense that superhero cinema was becoming too ubiquitous; the next 18 years of cinema would suggest that there was still plenty of appetite for these films, but interest for any movies not about Spider-Man has notably declined since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.



Now, in 2026, we have Wolverine, a game that sits within the cross-section of a Venn diagram of these two era-defining trends, right down to the fact that it's a spin-off from Insomniac's earlier (and very popular) Spider-Man games. It's a handsomely-made and obviously expensive single-player cinematic experience about a character who is likely to be instrumental to the next wave of Marvel movies, and Sony's big game for the holiday period.

It's also a game that makes me feel very old. I am the exact target market for this game, but something in the formula has curdled over time. This big, bombastic adventure isn't exciting anymore. It makes me feel like a style of videogame I have historically been a fan of has become irrelevant. It feels, abstractly, like something has been lost that can't be regained.



In Wolverine, you drag the titular Marvel mutant through an adventure that, at least, tells a new(ish) with these characters. Logan is not part of the X-Men here; instead, he's a member of Team X, led by fellow mutant and geneticist Nathaniel Essex. In the game's opening missions, Logan - who has been estranged from his team for some time - returns to assist in taking down Bolivar Trask, a bigoted scientist with a penchant for capturing and murdering mutants. Across a 15-hour playtime, Wolverine teams up with various familiar characters - including a certain famous comic book redhead who popped up in the latest Spider-Man movie - and is pulled through a twisty but ultimately predictable plot involving a bunch of double-crosses and cameos.



In gameplay terms, what you're actually doing in Wolverine is, in most instances, pretty simple: slicing and dicing through room after room of identical enemies. The bad guys in this game are all cybernetically enhanced and devoid of personality, in what feels, more and more as the game goes on, like a fairly cynical way of making you feel okay for committing mass murder. It's not uncommon for games to ask you to kill a lot of people, of course, but the game's fondness for funnelling you through rooms full of people that need to be violently ripped apart feels awkwardly at odds with the superhero-ness of it all. In a good action game, if your enemies lack humanity, there's a sense of something else at play - honour, or loathing, or duty - but in Wolverine, your enemies might as well be sentient bags of blood.



The combat isn't particularly deep either, no matter how many different skill trees and upgrade paths the game throws at you (and there's a few). You unlock additional attacks and combos as you go, but the combat ten hours in still feels fundamentally the same as it did in the opening minutes. Wolverine is a fast and heavily mobile protagonist, able to leap large distances, scale trees, and block incoming gunfire with his claws. Yet the combat feels imprecise for the most part, lacking a certain fluidity, and encounters rarely afford you to make meaningful choices. There's a rage mechanic that allows you to go into a sort of "berserk" state if you're doing well, but tellingly the main benefit here is that combat ends faster if you can access it.



Outside of combat, the game has few puzzles to speak of, and too many moments where you slowly walk through a location, triggering (admittedly visually beautiful) cutscenes to progress the plot. You can see and feel the time and money that went into Wolverine, but there's nothing here that feels truly new, or exciting, or innovative. Its attempts at bombast are rote and dry.



Wolverine has arrived during a particularly contentious time in the life of the PlayStation brand; there have been mass game cancellations, a much slower cadence of releases, and a recent announcement that physical game production will cease in 2028. These factors did not influence how I felt about Wolverine, but they did contextualise my negativity: Wolverine's issues feel like a symptom of a failing system, and an era that is drawing to an end. If the PlayStation 5 is destined to not be remembered as fondly as other past systems, then Wolverine, while not a complete disaster, may nevertheless be remembered as a prime example of what went wrong.



Wolverine available exclusively on PlayStation 5. A copy was provided by Sony PlayStation for this review.

