We are, by most measures, a tired and anxious people. It’s rare to hear someone talk about their joy.

The numbers tell one version of the story. Rates of anxiety and depression climb year over year, among the young most of all. Loneliness has been called an epidemic. We work more, sleep less, and check our phones a few hundred times a day, scrolling through a feed engineered to keep us slightly afraid and never satisfied. A whole industry has grown up promising to fix this, a vast machinery of self-help and wellness and life-hacking, and somehow the promise of happiness keeps receding as we chase it, like a horizon that steps back once for every step we take.

Part of the trouble is the thing we’re chasing. We’ve been taught to pursue happiness as though it were a destination, a state we could reach and then keep. So we assemble the pieces we’re told will deliver it. The career, the relationship, the house, the body, the experiences worth posting. Each piece, once acquired, settles into the background of our lives and stops giving the lift it promised, and we start looking around for the next thing. The pleasure of the new car fades into the ordinary fact of owning a car. The thrill of the promotion becomes, within months, the baseline we measure the next disappointment against. Researchers have a cold phrase for this. They call it the hedonic treadmill. You run and run, and the scenery never changes.

Into this exhaustion, the Christian faith makes a claim that sounds almost impertinent. It says that joy is possible: a deep and steady gladness that can hold a human life together even when the day falls apart. It says this joy flows from a source that never runs dry, and that a tired and fearful age needs it the way a parched field needs rain. The world is starving for a joy it cannot manufacture. And the followers of Jesus, of all people, are meant to be the ones carrying it.

The church has often been no help here. Too many of us have met a version of Christianity that felt like a long list of duties and warnings, a grim and anxious moralism with the gladness pressed out of it. Somewhere the good news misplaced its joy. Yet joy was always meant to be one of the surest signs of a life caught up in God, as recognisable as love itself. A joyless faith becomes a rumour that the gospel might not be good news after all. The recovery of joy is part of how the church becomes believable again.

What Happiness Is, and What Joy Is

It helps to be clear about two words we tend to use as though they were the same.

Happiness is a wonderful thing, and worth having. The word itself tells you what it’s made of. It comes from an old root, hap, the same root that gives us happen and haphazard and perhaps. Hap means chance, luck, fortune. Happiness is the feeling that arrives when things happen to go well. It rides on circumstance. It rises with the good news, the sunny morning, the full table, the body that feels well, and it falls when the news turns bad and the body aches and the table empties. Happiness is the weather of the soul, and like the weather, it changes.

Christian joy has a different anchor, and that changes everything about it. Joy is rooted in God, in what God has done and is doing and has promised to do. Because its source holds steady, joy holds steady. It can sit in the same room as grief and refuse to leave. It runs beneath the surface of our days like an underground river, fed by springs the drought never reaches. When Jesus spoke of joy on the last night with the disciples, hours before the arrest and the cross, the promise was for a joy that would be full, and complete, and that no one would ever be able to take away. That’s a strange thing to promise on the edge of catastrophe. It only makes sense if joy draws its life from somewhere deeper than circumstance.

So the joy Christ offers runs deeper than happiness, and steadier. Happiness is a gift to receive with thanks whenever it comes. Joy is a deeper current, always available, because the God it rests on is always there. To have both is a rich life. To have joy underneath, holding, when happiness has drained away, is the particular gift the gospel offers.

Jesus opened the great sermon on the mountain with a word that sits right at this intersection. Blessed, Jesus said, again and again. Blessed are the poor in spirit. Blessed are those who mourn. The Greek word is makarios, and it names a deep, settled flourishing, the good life as heaven measures it. What startles is where Jesus locates that flourishing: in the mourning, the meek, the merciful, the hungry for justice. The deepest blessedness gets pronounced over exactly the people the world counts out, because the flourishing named there rests on the nearness of God, and the nearness of God is available to anyone, in any circumstance, especially the ones the world calls unlucky.

The Joy Woven Through the Story

Once you start looking, joy is everywhere in the Scriptures, running like a bright thread from the first pages to the last.

It’s there in the command that startled a broken, rebuilding people: the joy of the Lord is your strength. It’s there in the angel’s announcement over Bethlehem, good news of great joy for all people. It’s there in the three stories Jesus told about lost things found, the sheep, the coin, the son, each one ending in a party, because that’s what heaven does when the lost come home. It’s there in Paul’s letters, where the word for joy appears again and again, most insistently in a letter written from a prison cell, where Paul keeps saying, against all sense, rejoice, and again I’ll say it, rejoice. Joy sits inside the fruit of the Spirit, second only to love. The kingdom of God, Paul told the Romans, is righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.

There’s a secret hidden in the Greek. The word for joy is chara. The word for grace is charis. They come from the same root. Joy, in the New Testament, is the felt experience of grace, the natural response of a heart that has received something it could never have earned. And there’s a third word in the same family, eucharistia, thanksgiving, which is why the meal at the centre of Christian worship is called the Eucharist, the great thanksgiving. Grace, joy, and gratitude are one cluster, three notes of a single chord. Grace comes down, joy rises up in response, and gratitude carries the joy back to God. Wherever grace is truly received, joy is the sound it makes.

It’s there when Mary, told of carrying the Messiah, breaks into song: my soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour. It’s there on the far side of the resurrection, when the first witnesses run from the empty tomb with fear and great joy tangled together, and the disciples, seeing the risen Christ, are so overjoyed they can hardly believe it. The whole story bends toward gladness. It opens in a garden and closes with a wedding feast, and joy is the current running the length of it.

This is why Christian joy holds. It rests on grace, and grace rests on God, and God stays the same forever. The joy of a Christian is grounded in things that stay put: that we are loved by the One who made us, that our failures are forgiven, that death has been beaten, that we’re being carried toward a future so good the Scriptures describe it as entering into the joy of God. These things are true on the bad days and the good ones. They’re true when we feel them and when we don’t. Joy grows in the soil of these certainties, and because the soil holds, the joy can grow back even after the hardest winter.

Joy in the Dark

Here’s where Christian joy shows what it’s made of. It knows how to live in the dark.

One clear picture comes from the letter to the Hebrews, which says that for the joy set before Jesus, Christ endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Sit with that. On the way to the worst thing, there was joy, running underneath the anguish, a joy set out ahead like a light on the far side of the dark, strong enough to carry a body through crucifixion. The joy and the suffering were both true, at the same time, in the same person.

Paul knew this from the inside. Writing from prison, chained and facing possible execution, Paul described the Christian life as sorrowful yet always rejoicing, as having nothing yet possessing everything. Both halves of each phrase were true. The sorrow was real. The rejoicing was real. They lived together in the same heart, because the joy was fed from a spring the prison walls couldn’t reach.

The contemplatives understood this better than most. Julian of Norwich received a series of visions while gravely ill, as plague ravaged the towns outside, and wrote some of the most joy-drenched words in the English language from inside that real suffering. Julian saw a God whose final word over all things was love, and out of that seeing came a joy that could hold even the hardest truths. The same note sounds through the whole contemplative tradition. People who went out into the desert, or stayed in a single monastery for a lifetime, or prayed their way through long dark nights of the soul, kept coming back with the same report: that down at the bottom of everything there is a gladness holding the world together, and it can be tasted even here. This is the joy the gospel offers, a joy that goes down into the suffering and sings there.

Such joy has a reason. It looks past the present pain to a promise: that suffering has a last day, that death has already been defeated, that every tear will be wiped away and the whole story ends in feasting. Christian joy is hope, tasted early. It’s the first course of a banquet that has already been prepared, arriving now, in the middle of the ordinary and the hard, as a foretaste of the gladness that gets the final word.

The first Christians took this so far it can startle us. Told to consider it pure joy whenever they met trials of many kinds, they took the instruction seriously. Flogged by the authorities and released, they walked away rejoicing that they’d been counted worthy to suffer for the Name. This was real joy, drawn from a real hope, so sure of the outcome that even suffering couldn’t drown it out. They had seen the end of the story, and the end of the story was good, and that changed how they could stand inside the middle of it.

How Joy Grows

Since joy is a gift of the Spirit, we receive it more than we produce it. And gifts can be sought, welcomed, and made room for. Joy grows in a life turned toward its source, the way a plant grows toward the light.

The first thing joy grows on is attention to grace, which is another name for gratitude. Joy and thanksgiving stand so close together that you can barely fit a page between them. When we stop and actually notice the gifts pouring into our lives, the morning light, the face of someone we love, the mercy we didn’t earn, the very breath in our lungs, joy tends to rise on its own. Ingratitude starves joy. Gratitude feeds it. The habit of naming our gifts, out loud or on paper, is one of the surest ways to water the ground where joy grows.

Presence is another place joy grows. The Psalms say it plainly: in your presence there is fullness of joy. The people whose joy runs deepest are usually the ones who spend unhurried time with God, in prayer, in worship, in silence, in the slow reading of Scripture. They’ve learned that joy arrives as a byproduct of communion, something that shows up while you’re paying attention to God. We pray to be with God, and joy grows in the being-with, the way warmth grows in a room where a fire has been lit. Chase joy on its own and it slips away. Seek God, and joy comes along behind.

And joy grows through remembering. Israel kept festivals to rehearse what God had done, piling up stones so that the children would ask and the story would get told again. We’re forgetful people, and forgetting starves our joy. When we deliberately remember, telling again the story of what God has done in the world and in our own lives, joy reignites. Memory is fuel for gladness.

The Practices of Joy

Joy has practices, ordinary and repeatable, that make room for it to grow. Here are a few worth building into a life.

Give thanks on purpose. End each day by naming three specific gifts from it, three moments where grace slipped through. Keep it up long enough and you’ll find your attention retraining itself, noticing the good all day because it knows it’ll be asked to remember at night. Gratitude practised becomes gratitude felt, and gratitude felt becomes joy.

Keep the feasts. Christianity is a feasting faith. It has always kept a calendar of celebrations, days set aside to stop working and start rejoicing, and it built a weekly rhythm of Sabbath rest into the bones of the week. In a culture that treats rest as laziness and celebration as indulgence, the deliberate practice of feasting and Sabbath becomes a training in joy. Light the candles. Cook the good meal. Gather the people. Stop the work and taste the goodness of God on purpose.

Sing. There’s a reason the church has always sung. Singing does something to the body and the heart that plain speech leaves untouched. It lifts the spirit, binds a community together, and gives joy a voice. When joy feels far off, singing is one of the ways we call it back into the room.

Savour. So much joy is lost to hurry. Savouring means slowing down enough to actually taste the food, feel the sun, hear the music, receive the embrace instead of rushing straight through it. Every good gift is a word from a generous God, and savouring is how we listen. The person who learns to pay loving attention to small good things is in training for a lifetime of joy.

Find your joy in company. Joy loves a table. It multiplies when it’s shared, in feasting, in worship, in laughter with people you love. A lonely soul struggles to stay glad, and one of the kindest things we can do for our own joy is to keep showing up to the shared table, the gathered church, the circle of friends where gladness turns contagious.

Give it away. A particular joy comes only through generosity, which is why Jesus said there’s more happiness in giving than in receiving. Something in us opens out when we hand over our time, our money, our attention to someone who needs it. Serving the poor, welcoming the stranger, sharing what we have, all of it clears a channel for a joy that hoarding never finds. If you want more joy, give more away.

A Joy the World Is Waiting For

So here’s an invitation for the week ahead. Each night, before sleep, name three graces from the day, three places where you can see now that God was good to you. And once this week, keep a small feast on purpose. Stop the work, gather someone you love, make something good, and let yourselves be glad without apology, as an act of defiance against a joyless age.

Because that’s what Christian joy becomes, in a time like ours. A tired, fearful, doom-soaked culture has largely given up on joy, settling for whatever happiness the news cycle allows. A community that carries a deep and durable gladness, a joy that holds through hard news and hard seasons because it rests on a God who holds, is one of the most compelling things the church can offer a watching world. Joy is one of the last arguments the modern mind struggles to explain away. Someone can dismiss your doctrine and doubt your certainties, and still be stopped short by a gladness that has clearly been through something and come out singing. People are hungry for it. When they meet someone whose joy stays steady through a bad day, they lean in and want to know the secret.

The joy set before Jesus carried a whole life through a cross. That same joy is offered to you, today, in this anxious and exhausted age, as a spring that never runs dry. You receive it more than you make it. You only have to turn toward its source, and welcome it, and let it grow.

Here’s a question to carry with you: where might joy be waiting to grow in your life, if you slowed down long enough to receive the grace that’s already there?