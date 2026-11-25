Review: The Spirit in the Sky, Jeff Crosby, Bloomsbury and David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God, Peter Ormerod, Bloomsbury

Rock’n’roll may have a reputation for hedonism, but there is an undercurrent, or a counter-current, in the spiritual exploration of some popular performers. In The Spirit in the Sky, Jeff Crosby rummages around in his personal musical collection, from Marvin Gaye to Pink Floyd, for evidence of this reaching for the divine.

Paul Simon, who once sat down for a cup of tea and a chat with theologian John Stott, was described by one commentator as ‘Nicodemus-like’, wanting to narrow in on the meaning of life. Cat Stevens, whose religious background was diverse, was an ‘overthinker’ who used songs to search for what he described as ‘clear, truthful answers’.

George Harrison, always characterised as the mystical Beatle, felt called to reach beyond material success to inquire into deeper meaning. Crosby, an executive in Christian publishing, is not particularly worried that Harrison didn’t find his answers in Crosby’s own faith tradition. Rather, Crosby is interested in artists who used their art to wrestle with the bigger questions (unlike much contemporary Christian music where the answers come too easy or are presumed at the outset).

The lauded songwriter Judee Sill did find answers within Christianity, struggling at the same time with drug addiction, fuelled by an abusive early life and its aftermath. Bob Dylan famously saw the light, at least for a while; Crosby, unlike many Dylan fans, is inspired by and full of approval for Dylan’s fundamentalist period. But he also notes how Dylan was so well-versed (pardon the pun) in the Bible that it often creeps in unexpectedly across his career, and there is always a sense of Dylan peering behind the veil or, in another metaphor, knocking on heaven’s door.

Van Morrison searched various religious traditions, also lingering within his music on transcendent moments that for some indicate a breaking through of the divine. Not the opposite of transcendence, but a different brand of it, is the one that creates ‘deep kinship’ in the recognition of trouble through songs of lament, like those of Leonard Cohen or Mickey Newbury.

Bruce Cockburn’s Christian faith manifested in the 1980s in, as Crosby puts it, a refusal to think of the spiritual in only ‘vertical’ terms. Faith for Cockburn extended unequivocally into activism. Likewise, Crosby notes how the likes of the Staples Singers combined the spiritual with Civil Rights, or knew that spirituality was inseparable from the pursuit of social justice. When they sang about love, it was not just romantic love, but the love Martin Luther King displayed amidst racist America. Crosby credits a number of Motown artists with alerting him to social issues in his youth.

Because of the number of artists covered in his book, Crosby doesn’t go on at length – chapters are over before they’ve barely begun. But his intention seems to be to give a taste and to encourage further exploration. As Crosby’s book skews towards personal favourites, it would be mere quibbling to suggest artists that might have also been selected, and, indeed, Crosby says in his epilogue that he could’ve picked many others. It’s also a boomer’s list; readers might like to think about who today is making similar inquiries.

One artist who could’ve featured in Crosby’s book but doesn’t is David Bowie, whose spiritual search is nevertheless documented by Peter Ormerod. Although it might seem that Bowie constantly flitted about, Ormerod sees Bowie’s career, and indeed his life, as one relentless search for meaning, something Bowie himself said was the thread running through all his music. He admitted that all the space imagery was (perhaps obviously) symbolic of a spiritual search. Paul Morley, in another recent book about Bowie, recalls Bowie saying that seeking knowledge was the point of life.

In Ormerod’s telling, Bowie made three early albums that went nowhere and were confused and confusing. He mixed influences, from Buddhism to Nietzsche and the occult to not particularly convincing effect, but by the time of Hunky Dory managed to balance things. His searching continued, though, and Bowie’s first number one album, Aladdin Sane, Ormerod says, was not the product of a ‘settled mind’.

With Buddhism, Bowie didn’t seem to get past the superficial Western view of Tibet as exotic and mystical, even if he spent time in a Buddhist monastery. Yet from Buddhism he gleaned the importance of coming to terms with transience – hence perhaps all the ‘ch-ch-changes’. All that Ziggy Stardust stuff may have dated badly, but you can see the 70s fascination with a kind of Jesus figure.

Earlier, Bowie had been a mime artist – his characters were a way of masking the real Bowie. He was similarly peripatetic in his music styles – folk, rock, glam rock, dance – as if trying on masks. On Young Americans, Ormerod writes, it is as if the soul is sucked out of the soul music Bowie was inspired by, leaving a questioning void.

Like many 70s artists, Bowie was attracted to the occult. He prayed with a tarot deck and kept close a book on ‘psychic self-defence’. But he was terrified of Jimmy Page, a devotee of occultist Aleister Crowley, and thought rock’n’roll was the devil’s music. He claimed he saw Satan in his LA swimming pool, necessitating both a pool cleaner and an exorcist. At about that time he began wearing a cross and by the nineties was talking about a relationship with God (outside the church, which he generally mistrusted), was teetotal and happily married.

Over his career one might see superficiality or a long search for higher knowledge, and both might be true: his restlessness might have meant he never stayed long enough to absorb something truthful adequately. But Bowie probably wouldn’t agree with that. Searching for meaning is an ongoing process, and Bowie was intolerant of complacency, admiring instead those who struggle on.